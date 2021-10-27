Train derails near Martin County Fairgrounds

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.

The train derailed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is shutting down traffic northbound on County Road 26 and 190th Avenue, as well as southbound at 130th St and 190th Avenue.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for safety reasons.

We have a reporter on the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

