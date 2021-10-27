Your Photos
Twin Cities priest struck and killed

A Twin Cities area priest, Rev. Dennis Dempsey of Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, was struck...
A Twin Cities area priest, Rev. Dennis Dempsey of Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, was struck and killed while riding his bike in Rosemount.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - A Twin Cities area priest has been struck and killed while riding his bike in Rosemount.

Risen Savior Church in Burnsville announced Tuesday that the Rev. Dennis Dempsey was the bicyclist who died Monday afternoon after he was hit by a car on County Road 42.

The 26-year-old Minneapolis driver who struck Dempsey was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with driving in a negligent manner.

Authorities say the man was driving with a revoked license. The 73-year-old priest came to Risen Savior in July after doing missionary work in Venezuela for two years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

