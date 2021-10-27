Virtual event to highlight need for adoptive parents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 600 Minnesota foster children who cannot be reunified with their families are waiting to go home to another permanent family.

The families needed most are those for adolescents and sibling groups.

A week of virtual events starting Mon., Nov. 1, will focus on the children who need permanent families, as well as the 965 children adopted from state guardianship in 2020.

Minnesota’s 24th annual “Celebrate Adoption: Circus of the Heart” event will honor families who adopted foster children in the past year and provide information about adoption. Those considering adoption are encouraged to attend, participate, and learn more about adopting children from the foster care system.

“Every child needs a safe, nurturing, permanent family,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Last year’s virtual Circus of the Heart reached more people than ever, and we are hoping to exceed that this year. We always need more families to welcome children into their families forever.”

November is Adoption from Foster Care Awareness Month in Minnesota. When children end up in Minnesota’s child protection system, the highest priority is to reunify them safely with their families. When that’s not possible, the department and its partners seek relatives willing to adopt children.

Last year, relatives adopted nearly 60% of the children from foster care. And sometimes the department and its partners also need to create new families so that children can have safe, loving, permanent homes.

The virtual Circus of the Heart activities will from Nov. 1-7 and will include a family dance party, art contest, scavenger hunt, cooking challenge, performing arts presentation, prizes, trivia game, award presentations, and videos from experts and an adoptive family.

More than 2,000 adults and children who pre-registered will receive a Circus of the Heart box filled with art supplies, ideas for family activities, gift cards and small prizes for children. Those who did not pre-register can still participate via MN ADOPT’s Facebook page.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, MN ADOPT and other partners are sponsoring the virtual event.

