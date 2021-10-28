Body found in Montgomery pond

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Last night, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Montgomery Police Officers responded to a residence located in Montgomery after receiving a 911 call from the property owner claiming that someone was in their pond.

Rescue personnel located a male subject floating face-down in the pond.

After the man was removed from the water and brought to shore, he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, 49, a resident of Sunrise Farms, a facility located northeast of the Montgomery

Pettman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.