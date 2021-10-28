Your Photos
Body found in Montgomery pond

A man identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after being...
A man identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered in a Montgomery resident's pond.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Last night, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Montgomery Police Officers responded to a residence located in Montgomery after receiving a 911 call from the property owner claiming that someone was in their pond.

Rescue personnel located a male subject floating face-down in the pond.

After the man was removed from the water and brought to shore, he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, 49, a resident of Sunrise Farms, a facility located northeast of the Montgomery

Pettman’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

