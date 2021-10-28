Cardinals fall 4-1 in Class A quarterfinals
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACONIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Area girls’ soccer team clashed with Holy Family Catholic in the Class A state quarterfinals, on Wednesday.
The Cardinals found the back of the net first on a Rayah Quiring header, although the Fire went on to score four unanswered goals to advance in the state tournament.
Fairmont caps off a strong season with a 13-5-2 overall record.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.