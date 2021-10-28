Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Dairy Queen will hold its annual Miracle Treat Day event.

The event has returned after last year’s cancelation due to COVID-19.

For one day, at least $1 from every Blizzard purchase will benefit children at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

For more than 37 years, DQ has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada to serve hope for kids and their families.

DQ’s 2021 goal is to raise $4.6 million across the United States and Canada.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.