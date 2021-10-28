Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day begins today

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Dairy Queen will hold its annual Miracle Treat Day event.

The event has returned after last year’s cancelation due to COVID-19.

For one day, at least $1 from every Blizzard purchase will benefit children at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

For more than 37 years, DQ has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the U.S. and Canada to serve hope for kids and their families.

DQ’s 2021 goal is to raise $4.6 million across the United States and Canada.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.
Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father
The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
City of Mankato announces photo contest winners
A Twin Cities area priest, Rev. Dennis Dempsey of Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, was struck...
Twin Cities priest struck and killed
This week’s Golden Apple goes to an educator who not only is being recognized for her work in...
Mankato East teacher, coach receives Golden Apple Award

Latest News

Today, Dairy Queen will hold its annual Miracle Treat Day. For one day, at least $1 from every...
DQ Miracle Treat Day
Kelsey and Lisa mix work and play in the leaves with volunteers!
Volunteers rake for senior population
Kelsey and Lisa mix work and play in the leaves with volunteers!
Rake the Town
A week of virtual events starting Mon., Nov. 1, will focus on the children who need permanent...
Adoption