Fairmont swept by Breck in Class A state semifinals
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Area girls’ tennis program matched up against Breck School in the Class A state semifinals at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center, on Wednesday.
After coasting to a 7-0 win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area in the quarterfinals, the Cardinals suffered a 7-0 defeat in the semifinals to the Mustangs.
Fairmont went onto finish fourth in the Class A state tournament.
