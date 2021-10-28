Your Photos
Fairmont swept by Breck in Class A state semifinals

Fairmont's Briana Joseph put up the strongest fight of the day taking her No. 2 singles...
Fairmont's Briana Joseph put up the strongest fight of the day taking her No. 2 singles opponent to three sets.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Area girls’ tennis program matched up against Breck School in the Class A state semifinals at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center, on Wednesday.

After coasting to a 7-0 win over Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/West Central Area in the quarterfinals, the Cardinals suffered a 7-0 defeat in the semifinals to the Mustangs.

Fairmont went onto finish fourth in the Class A state tournament.

