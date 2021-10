Heaviest charge to stand for ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota judge denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against former Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a gun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright, who was shot after being stopped Apr. 11 for a traffic violation.

Potter, who is white, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, which will require a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Prosecutors later added a first-degree manslaughter count against Potter and a judge on Wednesday decided to allow the charge.

