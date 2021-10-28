Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Heaviest charge to stand for ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota judge denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against former Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a gun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright, who was shot after being stopped Apr. 11 for a traffic violation.

Potter, who is white, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, which will require a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Prosecutors later added a first-degree manslaughter count against Potter and a judge on Wednesday decided to allow the charge.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.
Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father
The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
City of Mankato announces photo contest winners
A Twin Cities area priest, Rev. Dennis Dempsey of Risen Savior Church in Burnsville, was struck...
Twin Cities priest struck and killed
This week’s Golden Apple goes to an educator who not only is being recognized for her work in...
Mankato East teacher, coach receives Golden Apple Award

Latest News

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first-...
Potter
On Tues., at 2 pm, in honor of November's National Family Caregiver Month, VINE will be hosting...
VINE to host presentation for National Family Caregiver Month
On Tues., at 2 pm, in honor of November's National Family Caregiver Month, VINE will be hosting...
VINE Caregivers
A man identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after being...
Body found in Montgomery pond