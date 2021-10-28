Your Photos
Initiative to focus on farm stress and mental health

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture awarded the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and 11 project partners $500,000.

The “Bend, Don’t Break” initiative will build upon existing efforts to connect farmers and rural Minnesotans with resources to help reduce stress, anxiety, and crisis situations, such as the drought that is affecting many Minnesota farms and ranches.

The funds are also set out to support, improve, and promote services, such as mental health counseling, farm advocates, marriage retreats, and a 24/7 Farm & Rural Helpline. The funds will also help expand a radio show and podcast series that profiles farmers who have navigated difficult situations

