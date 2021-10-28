Man arrested on suspicion of killing 3 people in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in a Twin Cities-area home on Thursday, police said.

Officers asked to check on a person visiting the Farmington home arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m. and found the bodies of three adults inside the two-story townhouse.

Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene. He is being held on three counts of second-degree murder. He has not been formally charged.

Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said investigators do not believe the incident was random and there is no threat to the general public.

No further information has been made available.

