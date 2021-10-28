No evidence to support JCC High School violence threat

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Jackson County Central High School was dismissed this morning as law enforcement investigates an apparent Snapchat threat.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the snapchat referenced a threat to “JHS” to be carried out at 10:30 a.m.

Law enforcement says no evidence to support a threat of violence was found.

Authorities determined that the Snapchat is part of an image circulating around the country.

Arrests were made in Missouri regarding the original image which has been altered to reflect different school names.

An increased law enforcement presence is being implemented at all other schools in the county.

