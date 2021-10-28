VINE to host presentation for National Family Caregiver Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November is National Family Caregiver Month. During the month, VINE is recognizing family caregivers and raising awareness of their needs.

Since its beginning, VINE has provided support to those caring for a loved one including individual coaching, mental health care and educational programming

On Tues., at 2 pm, VINE will be hosting the presentation, “Let’s Talk About Caregiving” by the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.

The interactive session will focus on the value of caregiving, discuss its benefits and challenges, and provide information about resources available.

The presentation is free for VINE members and open to the public for $5.

Registration is required.

