30 years since the Halloween 1991 blizzard; Minnesotans remember

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As Halloween approaches, many reflect on what could be considered the scariest Halloween the state has ever seen.

It’s not because of ghosts or goblins but the weather and how it impacted folks for many weeks.

“It started innocently enough with rain on Friday the 31st. Then it got cold and the rain turned into snow. And by the end of the week, thousands were out of power,” said a KTTC reporter covering the storm in 1991.

Chris Moulton was living in Byron back then.

“There wasn’t a soul out-and-about that night. There were no tracks on the road, so I knew everybody was sitting home where it was safe,” he said.

He remembers being at home with his wife.

“Sat down to watch TV and she got an old maid (unpopped popcorn kernel) and broke a tooth. And oh it was awful she was in a lot of pain,” Moulton said.

He said he opened the Yellow Pages and called around to different dentists who could help his wife. He found a dentist 15 minutes away in Pine Island. However, it took him more than an hour to drive there.”

“It was awful you couldn’t see hardly past my front vehicle,” Moulton said.

The storm caused trees to fall and roadblocks.

“Freeborn and Mower County were declared disaster areas,” reported KTTC in 1991.

“I was driving down 18th Avenue to go home. There was so much snow and so much ice that the windshield wipers were frozen. So I stopped to clean them off and one of them broke,” Sandy Melville of Rochester said.

She had a baby and a toddler with her and walked a few blocks to a shopping center, so her husband could pick them up.

“I’d carry under my arm and take him by the hand and walk back to Cedarwood Mall in the dark in the snow,” she said. “I wanna say we probably had at that point maybe 6 to 8 inches.”

At least 5,500 people were without power.

“We were without power for about seven days,” Hope Doherty said.

She was 12 years old at the time and lived in Racine. She said trick or treating was fine but the next day was when things got difficult.

“We had very little snow but ice. Ice like you would not believe. So much ice that it snapped the power poles like they were toothpicks. So completely snapped in half,” Doherty said.

While the weather didn’t slow down Doherty’s chance to get Halloween candy, others had a different experience.

“Our daughter who was just about three, this was her first time trick-or-treating. So the little gal a block down the road came and got her. She was dressed as a mouse, a very cute little mouse. They made it about half the way around the cul-de-sac, and two and a half feet of snow. That was the end of trick-or-treating,” Deb Roesler said.

Deb Roesler was in Mankato at the time. Her youngest daughter was born just about two weeks before the holiday. She said it was 80 degrees at the beginning of October. She never imagined how quickly the weather would change.

“I also remember about that day, my husband as he was coming home from work, got stuck in the middle of the road, not the ditch, just the middle of the road,” she said.

According to the National Weathers Service, at least 20 people died due to traffic accidents or heart attacks from digging out after the storm.

Editors note: Deb Roesler is related to a KTTC reporter, Kamie Roesler.

