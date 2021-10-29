American Lung Association launches campaign to snuff out teen e-cig use

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Lung Association is bringing the fight against big tobacco to Mankato.

The organization is expanding its initiative aimed at taking flavored tobacco products off the market and making it clear to consumers that big tobacco companies target younger age groups.

“Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death and disease,” said Liz Heimer, public policy and advocacy specialist for the American Lung Association. “Virtually none of us have been left untouched by the harms of tobacco.”

The Food and Drug Administration reported in its 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, revealing more than 2 million youth in the United States currently use e-cigarettes and that nearly 85% of those are flavored.

It’s a statistic the American Lung Association highlights in its effort to squash flavored vape juices and cigars.

“While we are seeing this youth nicotine epidemic, we are seeing it mostly with e-cigarettes,” Heimer said. “However, we know that youth who use e-cigarettes are more likely to use regular products.”

According to the American Lung Association, there are more than 15,000 different flavors of tobacco products that are aimed at what they call “replacement smokers.”

That’s something that has the attention of local leaders.

“As a pediatrician in Mankato, I am really concerned about tobacco use in our children I have seen firsthand how unfortunately common vaping is in our young people,” stated Dr. Katie Smentek, a Mankato Clinic pediatrician.

Disposable vaping products are the most commonly used e-cigarette type for teens. The FDA adds 1 in 4 teens use e-cigs daily.

