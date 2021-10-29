Your Photos
Dispatcher Wayne Breitbarth recognized with ‘Making a Difference’ Award

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Wayne Breitbarth, a dispatcher for the Waseca County Emergency Communications Center, was recognized for his dedication to duty.

Breitbarth was awarded the 2021 “Making a Difference” Award Wednesday evening at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

The award is in recognition of his work during the shooting of Waseca Officer Arik Matson. Officer Matson was shot in the head in January while responding to a suspicious persons report.

Officer Matson would survive the incident.

Other recipients of the award was the Minneapolis Communication Center during the Civil Unrest in Minneapolis and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office during the Allina Active Shooter incident in the City of Buffalo.

