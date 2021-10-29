Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Estherville authorities search for missing juvenile

Since the picture you see here was taken, missing Estherville juvenile, Karsten, Gardner, has...
Since the picture you see here was taken, missing Estherville juvenile, Karsten, Gardner, has dyed his hair purple.(Estherville Police Department)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - Authorities in Estherville, Iowa are searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen at home yesterday morning.

Estherville Police Department says Karsten Gardner has not returned after leaving home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The New Ulm Police Department are urging the public to contact them for any information about Gardner’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.
Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds
Police Tape Line
Body found in Montgomery pond
She lost her fight to congenital diaphragmatic hernia on Sunday
Cleveland community rallies around Everly Jean Hewitt and her memory
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father
The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
City of Mankato announces photo contest winners

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
UPDATE: Authorities have reopened northbound County Road 26 and 190th Ave., as well as...
UPDATE: Traffic reopens in Fairmont following train derailment Wednesday afternoon.
In November, Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the public for “Discover Gratitude,” a free...
Mayo Clinic Health System to offer virtual challenge, “Discover Gratitude”
Kelsey and Lisa go trick or treating early; except they’re the ones giving out the treats...to...
Extra Halloween surprises awarded to deserving recipients