Estherville authorities search for missing juvenile
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - Authorities in Estherville, Iowa are searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen at home yesterday morning.
Estherville Police Department says Karsten Gardner has not returned after leaving home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The New Ulm Police Department are urging the public to contact them for any information about Gardner’s whereabouts.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.