Estherville authorities search for missing juvenile

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - Authorities in Estherville, Iowa are searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen at home yesterday morning.

Estherville Police Department says Karsten Gardner has not returned after leaving home around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The New Ulm Police Department are urging the public to contact them for any information about Gardner’s whereabouts.

