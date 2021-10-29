Man charged with murder in deaths of parents, brother

FARMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Farmington man fatally shot his father and brother in the head, then killed his mother with a hammer two days later, according to criminal charges filed Friday.

Blake Maloney, 26, was charged in Dakota County with three counts of murder. The criminal complaint lists no motive for the killings but says that Maloney told an officer he killed three people, and that he didn’t believe they were his family.

The bodies of Tracy Maloney, 53, Jack Maloney, 55, and Scott Maloney, 23, were found Wednesday by a police officer who went to a Farmington townhome to check on Tracy Maloney’s welfare after one of her friends said the woman had been unreachable since she went to her ex-husband’s townhome to visit her sons, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

A message left with Blake Maloney’s attorney was not immediately returned to The Associated Press on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer went to the townhome Wednesday morning and asked Blake Maloney if Tracy was there and if he could talk to her. Maloney then raised his hands above his head and said, “I did something. I murdered them or something,” according to the complaint.

The officer found Tracy Maloney on the kitchen floor with a yoga mat over her face. There was a large amount of blood on the floor and several head injuries consistent with blows from a hammer, the complaint said.

The officer also found Jack Maloney dead on a bed in the basement, covered with blankets. He had been shot in the head. Scott Maloney was found on the second level of the townhome, blocking entry into a bedroom. He also had a gunshot wound to the head, the complaint said.

Officers found a bloody hammer and loaded AR-15 rifle in the house. At the police station, Blake Maloney allegedly said he killed his brother, then his father a couple of days before his mother came to the townhome.

“He admitted he killed (his mother) with a hammer because he did not want to use the gun anymore,” the complaint said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.