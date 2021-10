EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls’ soccer team battled Mahtomedi in the Class AA state tournament quarterfinals Thursday evening.

Mahtomedi wins 4-1.

Annelise Winch scored the lone goal for the Scarlets.

Mankato West finishes the season with a 13-5-2 overall record.

