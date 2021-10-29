Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Minnesota State returns home for conference action

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey programs return to the ice for conference competition after a bye week.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

The Maverick men are ranked third in this week’s USCHO poll. St. Cloud State and Michigan are ranked first and second, respectively.

This weekend, MSU opens up conference play against Northern Michigan. Heading into the match-up, Minnesota State is 4-2 in non-conference action against top 10 opponents.

Rob Clark: “They’re really spreading the wealth offensively, seven different goalscorers, Reggie Lutz leading the pack. It just makes it so hard for some of these teams when the Mavericks have so many different players that can beat teams.

Mary Rominger: “Looking at that match-up with Northern Michigan, we know these two teams met in the WCHA semifinals last year, MSU ranked third at the time, lost that one, but MSU went on to reach a first-ever Frozen Four. Northern Michigan lost to Lake Superior State in the WCHA Championship. Overall, this team, the Mavericks, wants that win.”

The @MCHSEventCenter has been a house of horrors for our opponents as of late and this weekend will be no different – show up in your best Halloween costume and bring the noise!😈 pic.twitter.com/Qe41bSjKvD — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) October 27, 2021

RC: “Ever since that loss to Northern Michigan in the playoffs, that’s spurred this whole run to the Frozen Four, it’s a hot start to the season for the MSU men’s hockey team, it feels like another revenge game. They played St. Cloud State already, also able to get a W against Providence, who knocked the Mavericks out of the NCAA Tournament a few years ago. That’s just the theme for this Mavericks hockey team, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, they’re playing very good hockey right now. The bye couldn’t have come at a better time after such a tough schedule.”

MR: “Like you mentioned, the team was off this last week, while Northern Michigan was playing a tough Bemidji State team.”

RC: “Yeah, Northern Michigan coming in against Bemidji State had just lost to Notre Dame. Tough task for Northern Michigan against the Beavers. Three different goaltenders were used, Bemidji State scored a lot of goals. With all the goals they allowed, it’s going to be a tough task for this Northern Michigan team against the Mavericks, who have so many different goalscorers. Right now, that offense is humming. We’ll see if there is any bit of a break-up coming off the bye, we’ll see how long it takes for that offense to fire on all cylinders.”

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

The MSU women’s hockey team is 1-3 in conference play so far this year. The WCHA has four teams currently ranked in the top seven.

Mary Rominger: “Switching gears, the Maverick women’s hockey team has already started conference competition in a tough WCHA that has four teams ranked in the top seven. This week, the top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers are in town. The last time the Mavericks got a win against the Badgers was in 2020, a 3-1 win. Calla Frank had 35 saves in that win. They’ve proven in recent years that they are capable of a big upset.”

Rob Clark: “They’ll need Calla Frank to step up again, but this team needs to stay out of the box if they want to compete with the Badgers. MSU does have all the pieces to compete with these big teams, we saw it against one of the nationally ranked teams in Minnesota Duluth early on in the year, but Calla Frank needs to step up, and this team needs to capitalize on every opportunity they get because it will be tough against a sound Badgers team.”

It is Hockey Fights Cancer weekend this Friday and Saturday vs. Wisconsin. 😈#hockeyfightscancer pic.twitter.com/nQApA5ddXu — Minnesota State Women’s Hockey (@MinnStWHockey) October 26, 2021

MR: “In net for Wisconsin is Kennedy Blair, the WCHA Goaltender of the Week. She has a .96 save percentage, ranked sixth in the nation. This Mavericks offense will have to find a way past Blair.”

RC: “They’ll have their work cut out for them, but awesome to see two of the best goaltenders in the nation going at it this weekend. It’s all at home inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Can’t wait for all those match-ups.”

MR: “We can’t go without mentioning senior defenseman Anna Wilgren made her Team USA debut this week. Players are making a push for a roster spot at the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

RC: “Wilgren is a quality defender that can also score. We’ll have to keep an eye on that as she tries to make the Olympic team.”

MR: “She would become the third MSU hockey player to become an Olympian, but the first for the United States.”

