Mayo Clinic Health System to offer virtual challenge, "Discover Gratitude"

In November, Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the public for “Discover Gratitude,” a free...
In November, Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the public for “Discover Gratitude,” a free virtual challenge for all ages that focuses on expressing gratitude daily and counting life’s blessings.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Practicing mindful thankfulness is an effective way to improve mental and physical health.

In November, Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the public to “Discover Gratitude,” a free virtual challenge for all ages that focuses on expressing gratitude daily and counting life’s blessings.

“Studies have shown that feeling thankful can improve sleep, mood and immunity,” said Matthew Schumann, Ph.D., a behavioral psychologist at Mayo Clinic Health System. “Gratitude can also decrease depression, anxiety, difficulties with chronic pain, and risk of disease.”

Participants will be encouraged to journal about daily things in life that they are thankful for, to keep track of their efforts in doing kind things for others and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.

Those who wish to participate in the challenge can print a journal on-demand and receive resources about implementing gratitude and resilience into their daily routines. To access this free program, go to mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude.

Journals are private, and they will not be collected.

This virtual challenge will continue throughout November.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

