Missing Iowa man with Alzheimer’s found safe

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 87-year-old Allan Duus, who was reported missing...
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says 87-year-old Allan Duus, who was reported missing Wednesday, has been found safe.(Facebook/Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KEYC) — Authorities in northwest Iowa say a missing Spirit Lake man who has Alzheimer’s, who was reported missing Wednesday, has been found safe.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says that 87-year-old Allan Duus was missing from his home in the rural Spirit Lake area, which is located on the west side of Big Spirit Lake.

Later on Thursday, the sheriff’s office posted an update on Facebook saying that Duus had been located.

