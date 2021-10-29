Pick of the Litter: Sir Admiral Meowington

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Sir Admiral Meowington.

Admiral is an 18-month-old cat looking for his forever home.

Staff at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society say he gets along well with his cat friends at the shelter. He’s a sweet guy all around and is a great companion as he warms up to you.

BENCHS staff also say his unique right eye is completely healthy.

Anyone interested in adopting Sir Admiral Meowington is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

