Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sanford: 97% of workforce complying with vaccine mandate

FILE — Sanford Health, a dominant provider of health care in the Upper Midwest, said that 97%...
FILE — Sanford Health, a dominant provider of health care in the Upper Midwest, said that 97% of its workforce has complied with a mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday or potentially lose their job.(kfyr)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sanford Health, a dominant provider of health care in the Upper Midwest, said that 97% of its workforce has complied with a mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday or potentially lose their job.

Sanford announced in July it was mandating COVID vaccinations for all its employees, citing the spread of more contagious variants.

The health care provider has 46 hospitals, 1,500 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. It is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has major medical centers in Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota, and Bemidji, Minnesota.

The company, which bills itself as one of the largest rural health care systems in the country, has a total of about 48,000 employees. Based on its estimates, fewer than 1,500 employees system-wide remained unvaccinated.

More than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses in the organization were already fully vaccinated when the mandate was announced this summer, system officials said. Sanford officials on Friday would only provide the overall vaccination rate among all employees.

“The vaccine mandate has worked,” Dr. Doug Griffin, Sanford’s vice president and medical officer in Fargo, said in a statement. “As a result of our high employee vaccination rate, we have also seen a decline in Covid-19 infections and sick leave among staff.”

Employees who are not fully vaccinated or don’t have an approved exemption by Nov. 1 will be suspended for up to 60 days without pay and removed from the work schedule, Griffin said.

“Continued failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine requirements within 60 days will result in the employee being considered to have voluntarily resigned from their employment,” he said. “We anticipate during this time that employees will make an effort to comply with the policy and overall we expect the number of staff departures tied to the mandate will be minimal,” Griffin said.

Critics of mandatory vaccination argue it takes away people’s right to make their own medical decisions. The Biden administration, public health officials and many business leaders agree that vaccine requirements are legal and prudent actions necessary to help the world emerge from a pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans and nearly 5 million people worldwide.

The defiant workers make up a small fraction of the overall workforce, with many cities, states and businesses reporting that more than 9 out of 10 of their workers are complying with mandates.

The American Hospital Association earlier announced its support of hospitals and health systems that implement mandatory COVID vaccination policies for health care workers.

Tessa Johnson, who heads the North Dakota Nurses Association, said the group, which is a member of the hospital association, also supports hospitals and health systems with mandatory vaccination policies.

Johnson said she knows of no widespread resignations at Sanford or other health systems due to the mandatory policy. Sanford employees are already required to have several other vaccines, including annual flu shots that also need to be completed by Nov. 1. As with all vaccines, the hospital will allow certain exemptions for medical or religious reasons when it comes to the coronavirus shot.

“I’ve heard stories of nurses walking out in waves but that is not the case,” Johnson said. “It’s not the first time we’ve been mandated to do something and it probably won’t be the last time,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Dave Kolpack contributed from Fargo, North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.
Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds
Police Tape Line
Body found in Montgomery pond
She lost her fight to congenital diaphragmatic hernia on Sunday
Cleveland community rallies around Everly Jean Hewitt and her memory
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, has been charged with first-degree assault...
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father
The City of Mankato announced the winners of its annual photo contest on Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
City of Mankato announces photo contest winners

Latest News

Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, to push...
Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law
In November, Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting the public for “Discover Gratitude,” a free...
Mayo Clinic Health System to offer virtual challenge, “Discover Gratitude”
Teens targeted with vape products
American Lung Association launches campaign to snuff out teen e-cig use
American Lung Association launches campaign to snuff out teen e-cig use