St. Mary’s, Cathedral advance in Section 2A

By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 2A Volleyball Tournament continued Thursday night.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s hosted BLHS in north subsection action and won 3-0. Knights will play BOLD this coming Monday at Sibley East.

New Ulm Cathedral played host to Nicollet and won 3-0.

Cathedral battles top-seeded Mayer Lutheran Monday night at Sibley East.

