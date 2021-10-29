St. Mary’s, Cathedral advance in Section 2A
Published: Oct. 28, 2021
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 2A Volleyball Tournament continued Thursday night.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s hosted BLHS in north subsection action and won 3-0. Knights will play BOLD this coming Monday at Sibley East.
New Ulm Cathedral played host to Nicollet and won 3-0.
Cathedral battles top-seeded Mayer Lutheran Monday night at Sibley East.
