UPDATE: Traffic reopens in Fairmont following train derailment Wednesday afternoon.

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic has reopened in Fairmont following a train derailment Wednesday afternoon.

Four ethanol tanks tipped over after the train became derailed.

Authorities have reopened northbound County Road 26 and 190th Ave., as well as southbound at 130th St. and 190th Ave.

State Fire Marshals have left the scene but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency remains.

The MPCA says ethanol leaks from the tipped tankers were stopped late Wednesday.

There was no apparent environmental impact to a nearby creek.

