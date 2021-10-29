Your Photos
UPDATE: Traffic reopens in Fairmont following train derailment Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Authorities have reopened northbound County Road 26 and 190th Ave., as well as...
UPDATE: Authorities have reopened northbound County Road 26 and 190th Ave., as well as southbound at 130th St. and 190th Ave., after Wednesday's train derailment.(Facebook/Tracie Schumann)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic has reopened in Fairmont following a train derailment Wednesday afternoon.

Four ethanol tanks tipped over after the train became derailed.

Authorities have reopened northbound County Road 26 and 190th Ave., as well as southbound at 130th St. and 190th Ave.

State Fire Marshals have left the scene but the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency remains.

The MPCA says ethanol leaks from the tipped tankers were stopped late Wednesday.

There was no apparent environmental impact to a nearby creek.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

