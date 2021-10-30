Your Photos
City of New Ulm celebrates re-opening of recreation center

New Ulm Mayor Terry R. Sveine cuts the ribbon at the ribbon cutting ceremony.(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of New Ulm celebrated the grand re-opening of its recreation center Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The building’s expansion and renovation have been in progress for about nine years.

Renovations include a new aquatic center, an indoor playground, an expanded fitness center and a gymnastics center.

There’s also racquetball courts and a renovated field house, the final component of the project.

“So this is a place that is really for all citizens,” New Ulm Mayor Terry R. Sveine said.

The $15 million project was funded through local half percent sales tax.

“The vision has been economic development, health and wellbeing and quality of life improvement for not only the New Ulm area but also the region,” said Parks and Recreation Director Tom Schmitz.

Schmitz said renovating the recreation center was a multi-person effort.

“The excitement is being part of a team, a very large team that’s been working on this for many years,” he said.

