Fitness experts weigh in on staying active in cold weather

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Winter is right around the corner, and staying active may not be simple amid frigid temperatures.

The CDC recommends adults get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity physical activity. That breaks down to 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

“Getting that body moving is such an important part of our mental and the physical part of our wellness,” said Kris Krause, owner of Your Time Fitness and co-owner of Aerial Affinity.

As people venture indoors to avoid the cold, experts suggest exploring more ways to stay fit.

Jake Schrom, owner of Hometown Fitness in Eagle Lake added, “It’s great being able to walk, and run, and bike outside and do all those things. In the meantime, when it’s too cold or too harsh conditions, it’s always great to workout inside.”

Schrom recommends joining a gym. Hometown Fitness offers a variety of workout methods.

“We have a little bit of everything. We have cardio, strength equipment, free weights,” Schrom listed.

You can also get moving in the comfort of your own home. Your Time Fitness in Le Sueur is one of many gyms now offering virtual options.

Krause said, “Being able to offer online classes has really expanded. If you don’t want to come into the studio, you can just hop online.”

Those looking for a challenge can try twirling in the air at one of the facility’s Aerial Affinity classes.

“We have silks, Lyra hoop and hammock, so it’s a different workout. It’s a fun workout,” Krause explained.

If you do venture outdoors, it’s important to dress appropriately.

The CDC says people should wear layers so that items can be removed easily as they become warmer.

Layers will help guard against overheating and sweating, which can cause you to be even colder.

Schrom stated, “Take advantage of working out outside as much as you can while we still have decent weather.”

