‘Halloween Fun on Commerce’ kickstarts celebrations in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids got a head start on trick-or-treating this year at the Halloween Fun on Commerce event.

Families dressed up in costume attire to collect candy from North Mankato businesses.

Commerce Drive was decorated with orange and black balloons for the celebration.

People enjoyed live music, trunk-or-treats and hayrides.

“A lot of kids of all ages, a lot of parents—both kids and parents in costumes. We’ve got a lot of trunks for trunk-or-treat. That’s kind of our big event, but a lot of other activities as well. A lot of families have said they enjoy being out here,” said Pastor Matthew Moldstad of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. “[It’s a] great opportunity to be together.”

