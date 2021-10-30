Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Halloween Fun on Commerce’ kickstarts celebrations in North Mankato

Families dressed up in costume attire to collect candy from North Mankato businesses.
Families trick-or-treat on Commerce Drive in North Mankato, Minn.
Families trick-or-treat on Commerce Drive in North Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kids got a head start on trick-or-treating this year at the Halloween Fun on Commerce event.

Families dressed up in costume attire to collect candy from North Mankato businesses.

Commerce Drive was decorated with orange and black balloons for the celebration.

People enjoyed live music, trunk-or-treats and hayrides.

“A lot of kids of all ages, a lot of parents—both kids and parents in costumes. We’ve got a lot of trunks for trunk-or-treat. That’s kind of our big event, but a lot of other activities as well. A lot of families have said they enjoy being out here,” said Pastor Matthew Moldstad of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. “[It’s a] great opportunity to be together.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a...
New Ulm authorities seek person of interest in theft case
A Farmington, Minnesota, man fatally shot his father and brother in the head, then killed his...
Man charged with murder in deaths of parents, brother
Since the picture you see here was taken, missing Estherville juvenile, Karsten, Gardner, has...
Estherville authorities search for missing juvenile
She lost her fight to congenital diaphragmatic hernia on Sunday
Cleveland community rallies around Everly Jean Hewitt and her memory
Prison staffers protest outside of Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn.
Waseca prison workers protest staff shortages, vaccine mandate

Latest News

Sleepy Eye Brewing Co's TRI-21 beer label featuring co-owner Adam Armbruster and his daughter,...
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. joins project bringing awareness for Down Syndrome
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. joins project bringing awareness for Down Syndrome
New Ulm Mayor Terry R. Sveine cuts the ribbon at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
City of New Ulm celebrates re-opening of recreation center
City of New Ulm celebrates re-opening of recreation center
City of New Ulm celebrates re-opening of recreation center