Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, she announced Saturday.

Flanagan said she received the positive test after caring for her 8-year-old daughter, who tested positive on Oct. 22.

The lieutenant governor received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last spring.

Flanagan said she and her husband, Tom, had been staying home for the past week to care for their daughter and avoid exposing others to the virus.

Flanagan’s brother Ron, who was in his 50s and battling cancer, died of COVID in 2020.

