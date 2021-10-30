Mankato Community Shave Down raises awareness about men’s health, remembers Jonathan Zierdt

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One out of every two Minnesotans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, which prompted local organizations to band together to raise awareness about cancer.

Former Greater Mankato Growth President and CEO Jonathan Zierdt passed away in 2019 following a battle with cancer. His legacy and impact on the community lives on through the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund and his friends in the Greater Mankato Area.

“I’ve known Jonathon Zierdt since he moved to Mankato,” said Tim Tupy, grow MANkato celebrity ambassador. “He was a great friend of mine and a mentor. I really admired him for what he did for the greater Mankato community.”

“I worked very closely with Jonathon Zierdt for many years. He replaced me as the CEO of the chamber many, many years ago, and he was just a beloved community member,” Maureen Gustafson recalled. “He had a diagnostic of cancer and his journey was just so respectful and so motivating to other people.”

That’s why organizers believe it is vital to continue the conversation about men’s health and the effects of cancer.

Monday’s Community Shave Down at the Mankato Brewery will give the community an opportunity for a fresh shave and some beer.

Mankato Brewery Founder Tim Tupy will be the celebrity ambassador getting a clean shave on Monday at the Mankato Brewery, before growing it out until the end of November in support of prostate cancer, when he will be shaved again.

“Not only men’s health but what the JZ Cancer Foundation does and what was very important to me. So, if I could contribute a little bit to help bring awareness to and to help bring some money for a great cause, then I was all in for it,” Tupy said.

Proceeds will go toward the JZ Cancer Fund to support its Box of Love campaign, an initiative that provides cancer patients with various items to help with their journey.

“That was his legacy, he wanted to make it as pleasant of an experience as he could,” Gustafson stated. “Being able to share items in the box with family members and include them in what was going on.”

While the goal is to create awareness for men’s health, it’s also a time to remember those no longer with us.

“When I look at someone who passes away from, let’s say, cancer, in this case, it’s obviously something that is tragic and super sad. What we can do is honor him and his memory, and this foundation is a great way of doing that,” Tupy explained.

The Community Shave Down, Beards and Beer event will be hosted at the Mankato Brewery from 5-7 p.m. Monday.

