Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota liquor sales soared in 2020 for a record year

Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.
Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.(WAFB)
By Scott Engen
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Dakota News Now) -Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.

Sales at the state’s 213 “munis” jumped 10% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by State Auditor Julie Blaha.

In recent years, a typical sales increase has been in the range of 1 to 3%.

With many bars and restaurants either closed or operating at reduced capacity during parts of the year, people did more of their drinking at home, according to liquor store managers and employees. And the lifestyle shifts prompted by the pandemic played a major role.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Ulm authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a...
New Ulm authorities seek person of interest in theft case
A Farmington, Minnesota, man fatally shot his father and brother in the head, then killed his...
Man charged with murder in deaths of parents, brother
Since the picture you see here was taken, missing Estherville juvenile, Karsten, Gardner, has...
Estherville authorities search for missing juvenile
She lost her fight to congenital diaphragmatic hernia on Sunday
Cleveland community rallies around Everly Jean Hewitt and her memory
Prison staffers protest outside of Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn.
Waseca prison workers protest staff shortages, vaccine mandate

Latest News

34-year-old woman dies in crash after SUV collides with tractor in Bemidji
WATCH | Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
WATCH | Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. Northern Michigan
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. Northern Michigan
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. No. 1 Wisconsin
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. No. 1 Wisconsin