Minnesota State’s Eli Thomas nominated for national Courage Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State linebacker Eli Thomas is starring for the Mavericks in his final season of college football, but the road to MSU didn’t come without its fair share of adversity.

”This is the most games I’ve played in my college career,” Thomas said. “It’s been great, I’m just very appreciative and trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get.”

Thomas is a nominee for this year’s Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, an honor given to a player displaying courage on or off the field.

For Thomas, the nomination is a product of the former UConn player’s rehab in recent years.

Thomas suffered three ACL injuries in his college career, and a stroke ended his season in 2018. Instead of hanging up the cleats, Thomas kept fighting to get back on the field.

“Football is everything to me. I’ve played football since I was 5 years old. Football is joy, happiness to me. I love football. There are not many things I love more than winning in a football game,” described Thomas.

That passion for the game fueled Thomas after the stroke, leading him to eventually transfer to Minnesota State University, Mankato to finish his career.

“The teammates make it easy going outside and having fun, coming to work each day. They make it easy. If anything, they get the credit. I don’t really think I’m doing anything, just coming out and having fun with the guys, that’s all I’m doing.”

With no season in 2020, the 25-year-old waited a little bit longer than anticipated to make his return to the field, but Thomas is making the most of every opportunity this season, as he is currently second on the team in total tackles.

“I think Eli is evolving into a much better player every time he takes a snap,” head coach Todd Hoffner said. “He’s starting to understand things a little bit more, he’s starting to play faster, more physical. He’s starting to understand his leadership role and inherent leadership role of playing the Mike position.”

Thomas is one of a handful of nominees up for this year’s Courage Award. The other nominees are:

McKenzie Milton, Florida State

Yohance Burnett, Tulsa

J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

Elijah Hicks, Cal

The winner will be announced as part of the festivities during Capital One Orange Bowl Week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.