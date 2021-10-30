Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. joins project bringing awareness for Down Syndrome

Your Photos
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. joins TRI-21 project supporting families and raising Down Syndrome awareness
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co.
Sleepy Eye Brewing Co.(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - the TRI-21 project supports those those with down syndrome and raises support for GiGi’s Playhouse. Sleepy Eye Brewing Company is one of 22 breweries that are a part of the group.

Owner Adam Armbruster joined shortly after hearing about it. His fourth child Celia was born with Down Syndrome in November of last year. To commemorate joining the project, Sleepy Eye Brewing Company announced a TRI-21 beer, a New England Double IPA beer in a an that can features Ambruster and his daughter.

“To reflect a desire across the board of families with children with down syndrome is sort of a feeling of acceptance,” owner of Sleepy Eye Brewing Co. Adam Armbruster said. “Getting that diagnosis is not bad news it is different news. It is not something you expect or plan but it is an absolute blessing.”

The beer will officially be tapped this weekend and available for purchase tomorrow. It will be available both on tap and in crowlers with a portion of the proceeds going towards GiGi’s Playhouse.

