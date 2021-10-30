Snell Motors’ annual Trunk or Treat event returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Snell Motors’ annual Trunk or Treat extravaganza is back in action.
More than 26 vendors and businesses took part in the spooky festivities this year, including Hockey Day Minnesota, Dunkin’, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. There were also banks and churches who were there as well.
Snell Motors officials say there’s no trick to putting on a fun event, it just takes a good team.
”Honestly, it takes the entire staff from our technicians to our sales department in our office. To put this on and to see them all come together, plan it and then execute such an awesome event is amazing, it’s heartwarming,” said Melissa Bradley, general manager at Snell Motors. “They all work so hard at their jobs and then to have them do this for our community is just amazing. So, we are so excited that the turnout is great because we really didn’t know what to expect.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation even brought a snowplow to Friday’s event and had all the children in attendance sign it.
