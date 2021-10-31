#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Mankato West football program defeated the New Prague Trojans 51-0 in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals, Saturday afternoon.
West quarterback Zander Dittbenner went 11-for-19 for 265 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
The Scarlets are slated to face fourth-ranked Chaska in the section title game.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.