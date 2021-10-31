1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Mankato West football program defeated the New Prague Trojans 51-0 in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals, Saturday afternoon.

West quarterback Zander Dittbenner went 11-for-19 for 265 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

The Scarlets are slated to face fourth-ranked Chaska in the section title game.

