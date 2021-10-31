Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Maple River football team came out on top 8-7 in overtime over Blue Earth Area in the Section 2AA semifinals, Saturday night.
Maple River’s Zach Herrmann scored the OT touchdown and Boden Simon put home the go-ahead two-point conversion.
The Eagles will face first-seeded Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA championship.
