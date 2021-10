MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 3 Minnesota State men’s hockey team overwhelmed CCHA opponent, Northern Michigan, 7-0 to complete the series sweep, Saturday night.

In the win, senior netminder Dryden McKay became the NCAA record-holder for career shutouts with 27 in his four-year college career.

