24 MSU’s Bahl becomes winningest coach in 11th-straight win

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 24th-ranked Minnesota State women’s soccer team picked up their 11th-consecutive win in a 2-0 shutout victory over Southwest Minnesota State, on Sunday.

MSU’s sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath (9-1-1) earned her eighth-career shutout with two saves in the game.

The victory also gave head coach Brian Bahl his 143rd win to became the program’s all-time winningest coach, surpassing former Maverick soccer head coach Chris Miskec.

The purple and gold close out regular-season competition at Concordia-St. Paul, next weekend.

