#24 MSU’s Bahl becomes winningest coach in 11th-straight win

Minnesota State women's soccer head coach, Brian Bahl, earned his 143rd win to become the...
Minnesota State women's soccer head coach, Brian Bahl, earned his 143rd win to become the program's all-time winningest coach.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 24th-ranked Minnesota State women’s soccer team picked up their 11th-consecutive win in a 2-0 shutout victory over Southwest Minnesota State, on Sunday.

MSU’s sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath (9-1-1) earned her eighth-career shutout with two saves in the game.

The victory also gave head coach Brian Bahl his 143rd win to became the program’s all-time winningest coach, surpassing former Maverick soccer head coach Chris Miskec.

The purple and gold close out regular-season competition at Concordia-St. Paul, next weekend.

