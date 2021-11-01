The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Beast store offers local products and restaurant-quality food in bulk for shoppers.

Over 20 vendors will sell their products at The Beast, including Handmade Lines, Picasso’s Pizza, and Lucky’s Sauces, to name a few.

The Beast is located at 422 Belgrade Avenue, Suite 103.

There is no opening date set, but they aim to be fully operational by the holidays.

The concept is modeled after a food boutique.

”It’s definitely unique in the fact that it is restaurant-quality food. It’s the same items that you can get at restaurants and what restaurants buy. We are getting them in manageable-sized packaging or for the average household. Then it is also bringing in products from the local vendors. So, supporting those people that you normally see around farmer markets and vendors shows,” owner Jeni Bobholz said.

Once the store is open their hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The Beast will also offer online preorders.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.