Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue

The Beast is located at 422 Belgrade Avenue, Suite 103
By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Beast store offers local products and restaurant-quality food in bulk for shoppers.

Over 20 vendors will sell their products at The Beast, including Handmade Lines, Picasso’s Pizza, and Lucky’s Sauces, to name a few.

The Beast is located at 422 Belgrade Avenue, Suite 103.

There is no opening date set, but they aim to be fully operational by the holidays.

The concept is modeled after a food boutique.

”It’s definitely unique in the fact that it is restaurant-quality food. It’s the same items that you can get at restaurants and what restaurants buy. We are getting them in manageable-sized packaging or for the average household. Then it is also bringing in products from the local vendors. So, supporting those people that you normally see around farmer markets and vendors shows,” owner Jeni Bobholz said.

Once the store is open their hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

The Beast will also offer online preorders.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

Latest News

The Beast coming to North Mankato’s Belgrade Avenue
Kato Towns: Mankato, North Mankato team up to bring compassion to community
Kato Towns: Mankato, North Mankato team up to bring compassion to community
The FTC says in various cases across the country, confusing mailers told business owners to pay...
Misleading Mailers: Business owners confused by official-looking letters