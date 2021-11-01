Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Deere workers would get immediate ten percent raises under new offer

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ia. (AP) - Union workers at farm-equipment maker Deere & Co. would get wage increases of ten percent if they ratify a tentative contract reached over the weekend.

The upfront pay would be followed by five percent raises in the third and fifth years of the tentative contract.

Terms of the deal were posted Sunday on the United Auto Workers website.

The agreement next goes to a vote of union members.

The deal would cover more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison staffers protest outside of Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn.
Waseca prison workers protest staff shortages, vaccine mandate
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
New Ulm authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a...
New Ulm authorities seek person of interest in theft case
34-year-old woman dies in crash after SUV collides with tractor in Bemidji
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
Mavericks Drop Home Finale
Mavericks Drop Home Finale
MSU Swept by Wisconsin
MSU Swept by Wisconsin