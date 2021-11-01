Deere workers would get immediate ten percent raises under new offer

Ia. (AP) - Union workers at farm-equipment maker Deere & Co. would get wage increases of ten percent if they ratify a tentative contract reached over the weekend.

The upfront pay would be followed by five percent raises in the third and fifth years of the tentative contract.

Terms of the deal were posted Sunday on the United Auto Workers website.

The agreement next goes to a vote of union members.

The deal would cover more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

