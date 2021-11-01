Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Deputy shot 7 times on domestic call in Oklahoma, survives

By KOCO staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - An Oklahoma deputy is recovering after being shot seven times during a domestic violence call on Friday.

According to the Pottawatomie County sheriff, Deputy Gary Knoles is more worried about his fellow officers than himself.

“(He) wanted to know how everybody is and making sure everybody’s OK,” Sheriff Mike Booth said. “He’s concerned about everybody else.”

Knoles is still hospitalized, after being shot when responding to a domestic call at a home in Pottawatomie County.

What followed was a nearly 10-hour search for Braedon Chesser, the man who allegedly opened fire.

Chesser and his wife were found dead at their home.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is investigating to figure out what happened.

“We have certain tools that we have for our crime scene agents that are able to document the scene, take measurements, do all of those kinds of things, " said Brook Arbeitman, public information officer for OBI. “It’s a very tedious and very detailed operation.”

The sheriff was thankful for the other agencies that came to help when Knoles was hit.

“They came running, instantly, was right there with him when everything went down, had multiple shots fired at them, estimated roughly 40-50 rounds,” Booth said.

Booth says support has poured in from friends, family and from departments across Oklahoma.

“For us, something like this, it gives everybody that extra boost and comfort and helps them to continue to believe in what we’re doing,’ he said.

When Knoles is discharged from the medical center, he will need to be in a wheelchair during his recovery.

An Oklahoma City company has already donated all the supplies that will be needed to build a ramp.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison staffers protest outside of Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn.
Waseca prison workers protest staff shortages, vaccine mandate
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
New Ulm authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a...
New Ulm authorities seek person of interest in theft case
34-year-old woman dies in crash after SUV collides with tractor in Bemidji
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
US: Progress, if not breakthroughs, at climate talks
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado celebrates after his RBI-single during the seventh inning in...
Correa, Astros rally past Braves 9-5, cut World Series deficit to 3-2