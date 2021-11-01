Your Photos
Kato Towns: Mankato, North Mankato team up to bring compassion to community

It's the first charter of Compassionate Communities in the United States
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato and North Mankato are launching a new partnership to support residents in times of grief.

Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said, “We are compassionate, we do take care of each other. That has been seen and proven many times over and over.”

The Kato Towns Compassionate Charter is part of a global movement called Compassionate Communities.

City leaders came together on Veterans Memorial Bridge Monday to announce the new initiative.

North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen mentioned, “This is another platform to extend that welcoming grasp from both cities to all of our citizens.”

It’s the first charter of Compassionate Communities in the United States.

Massad added, “We need to take care of each other, and we’re so proud that this community is the first one that is going to be launching it.”

On the first of each month, charters around the world ring bells for one minute to show their solidarity with people facing loss.

Mary Ann Boe, community weaver for Compassionate Communities stated, “The bells are a call for each of us to reflect on a responsibility in caring for one another and to reach out to someone that is suffering.”

Kato Towns rang its bells for the first time Monday with the help of the First Presbyterian Church of Mankato.

Kristen Abbott-Anderson, an assistant professor of nursing at MSU said, “When you listen to the Kato Town bells, hear them as the bells of belonging. We all have loss, and we have each other.”

