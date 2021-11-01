Your Photos
Mankato Family YMCA mentoring programs receives $30,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust

FILE — The Mankato Family YMCA’s mentoring programs recently received a $30,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Family YMCA’s mentoring programs recently received a $30,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.

The grant will help provide mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area.

The goal of the mentoring programs, which includes the Brother/Sister Program and School-Based Mentoring, is to build trusted relationships between the mentor and mentee, where confidence and hope become a reality.

“We are grateful for the grant from Otto Bremer Trust,” said Tom Schueneman, director of social responsibility at the Mankato Family YMCA. “With these funds, we are able to continue this critical community work and provide opportunities for the youth we serve.”

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor is asked to call (507) 345-9815 or complete an online application at https://mankatoymca.org/brothersister-mentoring/.

