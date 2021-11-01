Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, a Mankato man who was charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy makes an appearance in court today.

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following the death of the child. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the boy’s cause of death was homicide.

Young is now facing more than 25 felony counts related to the incident; eight of which involve first-degree murder and another for second-degree murder.

A remote omnibus hearing is scheduled for two p.m., today.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.