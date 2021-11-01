Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following the death of a child. Young Jr. is now facing more than 25 felony counts related to the incident; eight of which involve first-degree murder and another for second-degree murder.(Olmstead County Jail)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, a Mankato man who was charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy makes an appearance in court today.

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following the death of the child. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that the boy’s cause of death was homicide.

Young is now facing more than 25 felony counts related to the incident; eight of which involve first-degree murder and another for second-degree murder.

A remote omnibus hearing is scheduled for two p.m., today.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Waseca takes on Fairmont for a spot at state next Saturday.
Bluejays soar past Titans in section semifinals
A mural depicting Disney characters in traditional Dia de los Muertos makeup at the Dia de los...
Old Town Mankato hosts Day of the Dead festival

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD