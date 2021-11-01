Mankato and North Mankato celebrate new charter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After years of talks and preparedness, organizers of Nic-Blu-Cares has announced the formation of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter.

Between 2019 and 2021, a collection of municipal, health care, public safety, nonprofit and education organizations held meetings focusing on belonging, loss, and resiliency.

Today, North Mankato and Mankato will celebrate the launch, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen will meet today on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to celebrate the launch.

For the launch, the Bells of Kato Towns will ring for one minute at 10:45 a.m. Organizers want all residents who hear the bell to pause and acknowledge the losses everyone has experienced – and to remind us that we are not alone.

