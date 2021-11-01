Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato and North Mankato celebrate new charter

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After years of talks and preparedness, organizers of Nic-Blu-Cares has announced the formation of the Kato Towns Compassionate Charter.

Between 2019 and 2021, a collection of municipal, health care, public safety, nonprofit and education organizations held meetings focusing on belonging, loss, and resiliency.

Today, North Mankato and Mankato will celebrate the launch, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen will meet today on the Veterans Memorial Bridge to celebrate the launch.

For the launch, the Bells of Kato Towns will ring for one minute at 10:45 a.m. Organizers want all residents who hear the bell to pause and acknowledge the losses everyone has experienced – and to remind us that we are not alone.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Waseca takes on Fairmont for a spot at state next Saturday.
Bluejays soar past Titans in section semifinals
A mural depicting Disney characters in traditional Dia de los Muertos makeup at the Dia de los...
Old Town Mankato hosts Day of the Dead festival
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
Students are encouraged to walk and bike to Waseca Public Schools and use the new crosswalk.
Students encouraged to walk, bike on new crosswalk
Instead of throwing pumpkins in the garbage, Mankato residents are being encouraged by city...
Mankato pumpkin disposal facilities open, free to residents