Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato pumpkin disposal facilities open, free to residents

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Halloween officially over, Mankato officials wish to remind all residents there are places to go to for disposing your pumpkins.

Instead of throwing pumpkins in the garbage, residents are encouraged to bring them to one of two organics recycling drop-off locations in Mankato.

Containers can be found at the Public Works Center, located at 501 South Victory Drive and in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Avenue.

There is no fee for Mankato residents to use either of the organics recycling facilities.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Waseca takes on Fairmont for a spot at state next Saturday.
Bluejays soar past Titans in section semifinals
A mural depicting Disney characters in traditional Dia de los Muertos makeup at the Dia de los...
Old Town Mankato hosts Day of the Dead festival
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
Students are encouraged to walk and bike to Waseca Public Schools and use the new crosswalk.
Students encouraged to walk, bike on new crosswalk
After years of talks and preparedness, organizers of NicBlueCares have announced the formation...
Mankato and North Mankato celebrate new charter