Mankato pumpkin disposal facilities open, free to residents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Halloween officially over, Mankato officials wish to remind all residents there are places to go to for disposing your pumpkins.

Instead of throwing pumpkins in the garbage, residents are encouraged to bring them to one of two organics recycling drop-off locations in Mankato.

Containers can be found at the Public Works Center, located at 501 South Victory Drive and in Sibley Park, 900 Mound Avenue.

There is no fee for Mankato residents to use either of the organics recycling facilities.

