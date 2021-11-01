Your Photos
Minnesota liquor store sales soar

Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year. The...
Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year. The lifestyle shifts prompted by the pandemic played a major role.(WAFB)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sales at municipal liquor stores in Minnesota soared in 2020 for a record-breaking year.

Sales at the state’s 213 “munis” jumped 10% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by State Auditor Julie Blaha.

In recent years, a typical sales increase has been in the range of one to three percent.

With many bars and restaurants either closed or operating at reduced capacity during parts of the year, people did more of their drinking at home, according to liquor store managers and employees.

The lifestyle shifts prompted by the pandemic played a major role.

