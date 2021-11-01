Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MNsure’s open enrollment period begins

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans can now enroll in affordable health and dental coverage through MNsure.

There are two important deadlines to keep in mind if you are registering for MNsure.

Minnesotans must enroll by Dec. 15 to get coverage beginning on Jan. 1.

If they wait until after Dec. 15, then they have until Jan. 15, which is the last day of open enrollment, to get coverage starting Feb. 1.

“In order for individuals to have a start to their 2022 year and be off to the best start. Enrollment is important to start the first of the year, many health care providers start their time providing coverage for gaps in care beginning the first of the year,” explained Lisa Soupir, chief operations officer at Open Door Health Center.

If you or anyone you know is interested in enrolling in MNsure, then you can contact Open Door Health Center at (507) 344-5535 for more guidance.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court
The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

Latest News

MNsure’s open enrollment period begins
Kato Towns: Mankato, North Mankato team up to bring compassion to community
The No. 3 ranked MSU men’s hockey team played host to the Bemidji State Beavers on Friday.
NCAA, WCHA have yet to make announcement on season
Hometown Fitness in Eagle Lake, Minn.
Fitness experts weigh in on staying active in cold weather