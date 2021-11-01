MNsure’s open enrollment period begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans can now enroll in affordable health and dental coverage through MNsure.

There are two important deadlines to keep in mind if you are registering for MNsure.

Minnesotans must enroll by Dec. 15 to get coverage beginning on Jan. 1.

If they wait until after Dec. 15, then they have until Jan. 15, which is the last day of open enrollment, to get coverage starting Feb. 1.

“In order for individuals to have a start to their 2022 year and be off to the best start. Enrollment is important to start the first of the year, many health care providers start their time providing coverage for gaps in care beginning the first of the year,” explained Lisa Soupir, chief operations officer at Open Door Health Center.

If you or anyone you know is interested in enrolling in MNsure, then you can contact Open Door Health Center at (507) 344-5535 for more guidance.

