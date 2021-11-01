Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday,...
Mankato Public Safety officials are investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday, near Cottage Path.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday near Cottage Path.

According to Mankato Public Safety, officers were dispatched to apartments around 4 p.m., where there were five people outside as the disturbance was taking place.

Law enforcement officials said the incident was initially sparked after the five were not let into an apartment.

There were two individuals that were assaulted with a knife. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maple River Eagles came out on the winning end of a stalemate with BEA in the Section 2AA...
Maple River edges BEA in overtime to advance to Section 2AA championship
The Mankato West Scarlets shut out New Prague in a 51-0 win to advance to the Section 2AAAAA...
#1 West overpowers New Prague in Section 2AAAAA semifinals
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.
Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion
Waseca takes on Fairmont for a spot at state next Saturday.
Bluejays soar past Titans in section semifinals
A mural depicting Disney characters in traditional Dia de los Muertos makeup at the Dia de los...
Old Town Mankato hosts Day of the Dead festival

Latest News

Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
test
test
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
In April, authorities arrested Lee Wayne Young Jr. on charges of second-degree murder following...
Mankato man changed with first-degree murder of two-year-old boy due in court