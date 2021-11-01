Officers dispatched to Cottage Path after alleged assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that took place on Friday near Cottage Path.

According to Mankato Public Safety, officers were dispatched to apartments around 4 p.m., where there were five people outside as the disturbance was taking place.

Law enforcement officials said the incident was initially sparked after the five were not let into an apartment.

There were two individuals that were assaulted with a knife. One person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The case is currently under investigation.

