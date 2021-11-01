Students encouraged to walk, bike on new crosswalk

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the city of Waseca celebrates the grand opening of its Highway 13 Crosswalk.

Students are being encouraged to walk and bike to Waseca Public Schools and use the new crosswalk.

The Safe Routes to School Committee will offer treats to participants.

To celebrate Waseca Walk or Bike to School Day and the new crosswalk, Top Notch Nutrition will have dollar-off drink combos today for anyone who mentions the crosswalk.

